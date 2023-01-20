World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin frightens Biden so much he starts fooling Ukraine

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the consequences of arms supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine scared his American counterpart Joe Biden. Putin forced him to change his mind on Ukraine, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to ex-presdient of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma said in his YouTube channel.

Commenting on Pentagon's decision to provide another military package to Ukraine, Soskin said that Washington was fooling Kyiv.

"Putin intimidated them so much that Biden, this wax mummy from Madame Tussauds, and [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz (…) would not give us anything,” he said.

The statements from US officials about difficulties in servicing and maintaining Abrams tanks in Ukraine were stupid excuses.

Abrams tanks are in service with a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt. In this regard, all the objections that Germany and the United States have made to justify their refusal to provide German Leopard and American Abrams tanks to Ukraine are "nonsense," Oleg Soskin said.

"Moreover, the actors in power in Ukraine are so stupid (…) that they can't even use their brains and see where these Abrams are and what they are doing,” the expert said.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
