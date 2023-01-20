The Pentagon has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, Reuters said.
The package includes:
The latest package of US military aid to Ukraine amounted to $2.5 billion.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive:
The latest package does not include US Abrams main battle tanks. Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said there was no point in supplying Abrams tanks yet as it would be highly complicated to maintain those tanks in Ukraine.
On January 15, it was reported that the UK would soon supply 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. A squadron of 14 tanks will be sent to Ukraine after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide additional support. Subsequently, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley specified that in addition to Challenger tanks, London would supply Ukraine with more than 200 pieces of other armoured vehicles.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The current regime in Ukraine must be destroyed, a Crimean politician said, adding that this would help many countries live in peace