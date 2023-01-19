World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level

World

Possible arms supplies to Kyiv for strikes against Russia will take the conflict to a new level, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US weapons supplied to Ukraine for Crimea strikes will take conflict to new level

The very discussion about a possibility to supply weapons to Ukraine that would be capable of striking the Russian territory is potentially extremely dangerous, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on January 19.

"This will take the conflict to a new qualitative level, which, of course, will not bring anything positive in terms of global pan-European security,” he said.

It appears that the American authorities consider an opportunity to supply weapons for Kyiv to attack Crimea even if the conflict escalates, The New York Times wrote, citing American officials who in turn referred to negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the publication, said that Moscow would react if such strikes were inflicted.

After the start of the special operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling Russian border regions on a regular basis. Numerous incidents of shelling were reported in settlements in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In early October, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge causing partial destruction of the bridge and killing four people. Russia retaliated with numerous missile attacks targeting Ukraine's energy facilities and military infrastructure.

The same month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in the bay of Sevastopol. The attack was conducted with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, all of which were shot down. In December, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian military airfields Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered

The struggle for power in Ukraine has been escalating lately. The helicopter that crashed on a kindergarten in Brovary on January 18 comes as a living proof of this

Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask Guy Somerset Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered Lyuba Lulko KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation Mark S. McGrew
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Last materials
Kremlin: Zelensky should keep in mind the fact that Putin and Russia exist
If Ukraine strikes Crimea with US weapons, Russia's retaliation will be devastating
Ukraine Burglary – What Every Brit Must Ask
Ukraine helicopter crash: Elites struggle for power as Zelensky's days are numbered
Old Soviet-era weapon known as 'Baby' will destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's victory in the struggle with Ukraine's neo-Nazi regime inevitable
Putin: The point of the special military operation is to stop the war in Donbass
Russia and Ukraine need to agree on two legal aspects for new negotiations
Top officials of Ukraine's Ministry for Internal Affairs killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
KISS Ukraine: A Simple Blackmail Operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy