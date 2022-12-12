World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sohu: Ukraine gets three bad news at a time that leave even Russia surprised

World

Ukraine has been getting one bad news after another for the past few days, Chinese political experts believe.

Throughout the Ukrainian conflict, Western countries have declared their intention to provide as much as support for Kyiv as possible. However, against the backdrop of assurances of unbreakable US-Ukrainian friendship, Volodymyr Zelensky has to deal with incoming bad news as well, Chinese publication Sohu said.

According to Sohu experts, Ukraine has received three bad news at a time recently. The news came as a surprise even to Russia. The bad news came for Kyiv from where no one expected it to come — from the United States and the European Union.

  1. The EU discussed a possibility of providing Ukraine with an assistance package worth 18 billion euros. Hungary vetoed the package amid heated discussions. The news came as a bolt from the blue for Kyiv, as the Ukrainian authorities pinned great hopes on those funds.
  2. French President Emmanuel Macron made a very telling statement. He urged his colleagues in the West to think about security guarantees for Russia. The French president referred to Moscow's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion. The Chinese experts saw Macron's statement as a sign of readiness for dialogue with Moscow. This may eventually put an end to Kyiv's plans to gain NATO membership.
  3. The third bad news came from the USA. It became known that the Americans secretly modified HIMARS missile systems that they sent to Ukraine. As a result of the changes, the firing range of the systems was diminished considerably, which became an unpleasant surprise for the Ukrainian military.

The authors of the article in the Chinese publication concluded that both the European Union and the United States become increasingly hesitant about their actions to provide further support for Ukraine.

