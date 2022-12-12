Ukraine has been getting one bad news after another for the past few days, Chinese political experts believe.
Throughout the Ukrainian conflict, Western countries have declared their intention to provide as much as support for Kyiv as possible. However, against the backdrop of assurances of unbreakable US-Ukrainian friendship, Volodymyr Zelensky has to deal with incoming bad news as well, Chinese publication Sohu said.
According to Sohu experts, Ukraine has received three bad news at a time recently. The news came as a surprise even to Russia. The bad news came for Kyiv from where no one expected it to come — from the United States and the European Union.
The authors of the article in the Chinese publication concluded that both the European Union and the United States become increasingly hesitant about their actions to provide further support for Ukraine.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Czech President Milos Zeman admitted that he was wrong about his opinion of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin