Putin keeps his promise and presents impressive gift to China

World

Russia presented a wonderful gift to China at the end of the year, Chinese website Baijiahao says.

Putin keeps his promise and presents impressive gift to China

The article on the Chinese website says that the United States, together with its allies, set a goal to isolate Russia politically and economically. It has become obvious now that the goal has not been reached — Russia still remains an active participant in international relations.

China challenged the West too by supporting the Russian Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not disappointed China, the article on Baijiahao says.

Putin has always spoken warmly about China. In particular, during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in October, he noted that Russia treated the Chinese people as a close friend, respecting their culture and traditions.

The Russian President also stressed that Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedented level of openness, mutual trust and development efficiency in recent years.

Commenting on the development of trade relations between the two countries, the President of Russia noted that by the end of the year "we will reach new record levels." Hee kept his word, the article says.

Today, China is Russia's largest foreign trade partner. In ten months of 2022, the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded $150 billion. This figure is larger than for all of 2021.

By 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries is expected to reach $220 billion.

China is interested in developing ties with Russia, and the above-mentioned numbers come as gift that Russia gave China at the end of 2022.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Putin keeps his promise and presents impressive gift to China
