World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

China praises Putin's remarks that he made during Valdai speech on October 27

World

China gave a high assessment to what Russian President Vladimir Putin said about China during his speech at the plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, TASS reports on October 28.

China praises Putin's remarks that he made during Valdai speech on October 27

"We highly appreciate President Putin's positive statements [about China],” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that Beijing and Moscow have one common goal — "to promote the development of both countries and benefit the two peoples.”

According to the diplomat, China intends to continue strengthening ties with Russia and developing cooperation between the countries in various fields in the future. At the same time, Wang Wenbin stressed that relations between Moscow and Beijing were based on the rejection of confrontation, non-alignment with blocs and non-opposition against third countries.

During his speech on October 27, Putin said that Russia regards China as a close friend. Russia greatly respects China's culture and traditions. The President also stressed that Taiwan "without any doubt" is an integral part of China, and all visits of foreign delegations to the island are perceived as a provocation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Putin Valdai speech (English)
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia warns USA of consequences of using space satellites in military operations

Russian Foreign Ministry warned the United States about the consequences that may follow should USA use satellites in Ukraine

Russia warns USA of consequences of using space satellites in military operations
Putin: The world is changing, and most difficult decade since WWII is coming
World
Putin: The world is changing, and most difficult decade since WWII is coming
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv confirms attacks on major energy facilities in Ukraine's central regions
Hotspots and Incidents
Fighter from Luhansk says Ukrainian military killed his wounded comrades
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
Hotspots and Incidents
Kherson territorial defence units conduct exercises to destroy tanks
World
Energy crisis to adjust global demand for fossil fuel
Chechen President Kadyrov says 23 of his fighters killed as Ukraine shells Kherson
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov says 23 of his fighters killed as Ukraine shells Kherson
Last materials
US hails Soviet fighter jet that was designed 40 years ago
Military KamAZ truck rams into conscript convoy in Russia, two killed
China praises Putin's remarks that he made during Valdai speech on October 27
Chechen President Kadyrov says 23 of his fighters killed as Ukraine shells Kherson
Putin: The world is changing, and most difficult decade since WWII is coming
Energy crisis to adjust global demand for fossil fuel
Kyiv confirms attacks on major energy facilities in Ukraine's central regions
Kherson territorial defence units conduct exercises to destroy tanks
Fighter from Luhansk says Ukrainian military killed his wounded comrades
Russia warns USA of consequences of using space satellites in military operations
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy