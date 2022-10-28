China praises Putin's remarks that he made during Valdai speech on October 27

China gave a high assessment to what Russian President Vladimir Putin said about China during his speech at the plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, TASS reports on October 28.

"We highly appreciate President Putin's positive statements [about China],” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that Beijing and Moscow have one common goal — "to promote the development of both countries and benefit the two peoples.”

According to the diplomat, China intends to continue strengthening ties with Russia and developing cooperation between the countries in various fields in the future. At the same time, Wang Wenbin stressed that relations between Moscow and Beijing were based on the rejection of confrontation, non-alignment with blocs and non-opposition against third countries.

During his speech on October 27, Putin said that Russia regards China as a close friend. Russia greatly respects China's culture and traditions. The President also stressed that Taiwan "without any doubt" is an integral part of China, and all visits of foreign delegations to the island are perceived as a provocation.