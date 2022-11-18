World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Turkey's Erdogan: Meeting between Russian and US intelligence chiefs prevented escalation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Spokespeople for Erdogan's office said that during the conversation th two presidents discussed the recent meeting in Ankara between CIA Director William Burns and the Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

In particular, Erdogan said that the contacts between the heads of the two intelligence agencies "played a key role in preventing" an uncontrolled escalation," NTV Turk reports.

Recep Erdogan urged to resume negotiations and said that the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine would lead to new risks.

During the conversation, Erdogan also thanked Putin "for his constructive position" in extending the grain export deal for 120 days. He also thanked the Russian President for his condolences in connection with the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul.

The meeting between Burns and Naryshkin took place in Ankara. Neither Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov nor Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov disclosed the topics that the heads of the intelligence agencies discussed at their meeting.

John Kirby, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator, said on November 15 that the meeting between Burns and Naryshkin was arranged to maintain "routine contacts."

According to Kirby, the meeting was held to maintain open channels of communication with Russia on issues of USA's and Russia's security.

