Naryshkin-Burns secret talks in Turkey: US lifts the veil

Secret talks between Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (known for the Russian initials as SVR), and CIA Director William Burns, were held in Ankara, Turkey, to maintain contacts between the United States and Russia, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council said, Bloomberg reports.

According to Kirby, the meeting was held to maintain open channels of communication with Russia on issues of USA's and Russia's security.

Earlier it was reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decided not to disclose the content of the talks between Naryshkin and Burns. They took place on November 14 in the capital of Turkey. According to CNN, the heads of intelligence agencies discussed the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons.

A number of unnamed sources said that the meeting between Naryshkin and Burns was mainly devoted to the issue of the exchange of prisoners, Brief Telegram channel says. Washington would like not only to achieve the release of American citizens, but to exclude such an issue for achieving the desired results.

In addition, Naryshkin and Burns allegedly discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement. Washington is supposedly interested in strengthening Azerbaijan as a factor of pressure on Iran. Moscow is ready to support the Americans and push through the interests of Azerbaijan.

Ukraine was another topic of the meeting in Ankara. According to sources, US officials did not discuss anything with Naryshkin on the subject, but simply handed him a package of conditions.

Western countries and their allies continue to cut opportunities for Russian intelligence services to work in their countries. This led to symmetrical consequences — the legal activity of Western intelligence services in the Russian Federation was curtailed as well.