Zelensky says Ukraine ready for peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kherson, said that his country was ready for peace, Reuters reports.

"We are ready for peace, peace for our entire country,” Zelensky said.

On November 14, it was reported that Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Kherson and spoke to the Ukrainian military.

In mid-October, the Russian authorities decided to resettle residents of four municipalities on the right bank of the Dnieper deep into the Kherson region and other subjects of Russia due to ongoing shelling from Ukraine and the risk of flooding in the event of a strike on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric plant. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the United Group of Forces said that the situation in Kherson became dangerous for the lives of civilians. In early November, as many as 115,000 people had been evacuated from the right bank. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed to pull back the troops to the left bank and arrange a line of defence of the Russian Armed Forces along the Dnieper River