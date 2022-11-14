World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Kherson

Incidents

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson, the BBC reports with reference to eyewitnesses.

Upon his arrival in the city, Zelensky spoke before the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, The Associated Press published a photo of Kherson residents tied to lampposts. Acts of rough justice supposedly took place after the Ukrainian forces entered Kherson.

It was also said that the Ukrainian authorities took measures to restrict journalists' work in Kherson. In particular, they revoked permits from CNN and SkyNews reporters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine

In Ukraine, there are three categories of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Kyiv, writes the American Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Kherson
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Kherson
Lyuba Lulko Russia's new plan: Ukraine will not make it through the winter, it will be exhausted Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Last materials
Russia and USA hold behind-closed-doors negotiations in Turkey
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Kherson
MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine
Russia's new plan: Ukraine will not make it through the winter, it will be exhausted
Fox News: Zelensky is America's welfare queen who buys property in Switzerland
Ukraine's Zelensky says there is a possibility for Russia-Ukraine talks
Russian troops complete evacuation from Kherson
Kremlin responds to negative views on Kherson troops pull-back
Russian troops leave Kherson and move to left bank of Dnieper - Video
Belgian senator: Divided Russia will be nightmare for Europe
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy