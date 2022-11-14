Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Kherson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson, the BBC reports with reference to eyewitnesses.

Upon his arrival in the city, Zelensky spoke before the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, The Associated Press published a photo of Kherson residents tied to lampposts. Acts of rough justice supposedly took place after the Ukrainian forces entered Kherson.

It was also said that the Ukrainian authorities took measures to restrict journalists' work in Kherson. In particular, they revoked permits from CNN and SkyNews reporters.