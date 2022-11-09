Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to set up four military administrations in the Kherson region. The document was published on the official website of the Ukrainian president.

The decree orders to establish Dolmatovskaya and Golopristanskaya military administrations in the Skadovsky district, as well as Krestovskaya and Kakhovskaya military administrations in the Kakhovskaya district.

On November 9, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to pull back the troops from the Kherson region to the left bank of the Dnieper River. The decision was made due to the ongoing shelling of the city and its outskirts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian military announced full control over Kherson on March 14, 2022.

NATO responds to Russia's decision on Kherson

The North Atlantic Alliance is aware of Russia's decision to pull back the troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.