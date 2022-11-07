La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson

The United States and NATO countries acknowledge negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine may start should the Ukrainian forces capture Kherson, La Repubblica said.

According to the Italian daily, Washington believes that the battle for Kherson is of great strategic and diplomatic importance. In this regard, the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed the delivery of a batch of anti-drone air defence missiles to Kyiv. The American side suggests that Kherson's return to the Ukrainian forces may change the course of the conflict.

In this scenario, the United States admits that Ukraine could start the negotiation process from the position of strength, La Repubblica wrote. The White House considers this scenario against the background of the threat for Russia to use nuclear weapons and fears of China's growing influence on Moscow.

On October 22, the Kherson administration called on all citizens and civil officials to evacuate from the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper River.