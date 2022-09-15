USA will become party to the conflict should it send advanced missiles to Ukraine

The United States will become a party to the conflict should Washington supply longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry said during a press briefing on Thursday, September 15.

"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict,” she said.

In this case, Russia will have to respond accordingly, she added.

Earlier today, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said the US was planning to supply advanced missile systems and artillery to Ukraine.

The day before, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the Americans had done everything to turn Ukraine into a range ground on which they get rid of obsolete NATO weapons and test new ones in an attempt to counter Russian weapons.

On September 13, Kirby announced that the United States intended to transfer a new military aid package to Ukraine in the coming days. He did not specify what would be included in the new package and in which quantities.

At the same time, US Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said that the two countries were constantly engaged in dialogue regarding arms supplies.

Western countries are increasing the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that such actions would only drag out the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov said on September 2 that USA's increasing involvement in military support of Ukraine was a dangerous trend.