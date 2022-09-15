US to ship advanced artillery and missile systems to Kyiv for offensive operations

The United States has decided to supply more arms to Ukraine for battles in southern and eastern directions. The US, among other things, will ship advanced missile systems to Ukraine, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said.

The White House spokesman clarified that it goes about the supplies of weapons that the Ukrainian side desperately needs for military operations in the east and in the south. Those weapons include artillery and advanced missile systems, Kirby said.

Kirby also said that Washington may announce a new package of military assistance to Kyiv in the coming days.

Earlier, Kirby said that Washington would need to ensure Ukraine receives the required military assistance to continue the offensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting offensive operations in the Donbas and in the Kherson region.

On September 13, it became known that the Ukrainian government sent a request to the US Congress for the supply of new weapons, including ATACMS surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.