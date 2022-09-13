World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Medvedev on NATO-Russia war: Earth will burn and concrete will melt

World

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, commented on the draft of the security treaty that Kyiv published on September 13.

The document published by the Office of the President of Ukraine with recommendations on security guarantees is, in fact, a prologue to World War Three, Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"Our sworn friends — Western bosses of various ranks, to whom this hysterical appeal is addressed — should finally come to understand one simple thing. It directly concerns NATO's hybrid war with Russia.

"If these half-wits continue the unrestrained supplies of most dangerous types of weapons to the Kyiv regime, sooner or later the military campaign will move to another level. Visible boundaries and potential predictability of the actions of the parties to the conflict will disappear. It will develop on its own military scenario, getting new participants involved. It has always been the case.

"In this case, Western countries will no longer be able to stay in their clean houses and apartments, laughing at how they masterfully weaken Russia by proxy. Everything around them will be on fire. Their people will experience trouble in full. The earth will be on fire and concrete will melt in the truest sense of the word. We will get to experience big problems as well. Everyone will be in big, big trouble."

In the Kyiv Security Treaty, it was said that the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, the Baltic countries, as well as Northern, Central and Eastern Europe could become the guarantors of Ukraine's security.

Ukraine should obtain security guarantees before the country becomes a possible NATO member.

