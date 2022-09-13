Kyiv urges partners to use force to react to aggression

The project on security guarantees for Ukraine, presented by the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, provides for partners' obligation to take measures, including military ones, in case of aggression.

The document titled The Kyiv Security Treaty which was published on the website of the head of state in particular says:

"The joint document should set out expanded commitments by guarantor countries to use all elements of their national and collective strength to take appropriate measures, which may include diplomatic, economic and military means."

In addition, the Kyiv Treaty says that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted until the moment when Russia compensates for the damage. Kyiv also wants to include arms supplies from Western partners and participation in military exercises of NATO and the European Union.

The draft outlines a number of obligations that Ukraine and the "group of guarantor states” will undertake. They should be binding for implementation on the basis of bilateral agreements. The group of guarantor countries may include the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, as well as the states of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, Central and Eastern Europe.

In the event of a threat of an armed attack on Ukraine, the guarantors of Ukraine's security shall meet within 24 hours at Kyiv's request to discuss the situation. Such a requirement was put forward in the draft document on security guarantees.

The document notes that the guarantor states will have to meet for collective consultations within a very short time and make a decision on the activation of extended guarantees as part of the coalition of countries ready to join (for example, within 72 hours).