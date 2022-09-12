Zelensky intends to make the winter the most difficult to Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the future winter would be incredibly difficult for the citizens of Ukraine.

He noted that the army of Russia can choose the goals for the attacks of organizations supplying the warmth of the houses of Ukraine.

“Winter will be heavy for everyone, but we can make it become the most difficult for Russia,” says Zelensky.

According to him, Kyiv may make it so that after winter the path to the victory of Ukraine "will become more clear", and the Russian Federation allegedly embarked on the path of historical defeat.