World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky intends to make the winter the most difficult to Russia

World

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the future winter would be incredibly difficult for the citizens of Ukraine.

He noted that the army of Russia can choose the goals for the attacks of organizations supplying the warmth of the houses of Ukraine.

“Winter will be heavy for everyone, but we can make it become the most difficult for Russia,” says Zelensky.

According to him, Kyiv may make it so that after winter the path to the victory of Ukraine "will become more clear", and the Russian Federation allegedly embarked on the path of historical defeat.

“If we all be honest and stand it,” the Ukrainian leader summed up as part of the Kyiv YES forum.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation

The "ultimatums” which, as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Russia allegedly puts forward, are nothing but a childish warm-up for upcoming demands

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
The Ambassador of Russia warns Germany about the red line the country's crossed
World
The Ambassador of Russia warns Germany about the red line the country's crossed
World
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Last materials
The Ambassador of Russia warns Germany about the red line the country's crossed
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
Russia says there is no talk about Kyiv's breakthrough in counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces go on strong offensive in Kharkiv region
Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant
Russia to produce pilot batch of Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate in 2026
Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin
Russians bring flowers to British Embassy in Moscow to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy