Former Ukrainian MP says the West has found successors to 'toxic man' Zelensky

The West has already decided who is going to be next in line to succeed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva stated on August 25, that the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, ex-president Petro Poroshenko, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko would control Ukraine's western territories.

"It is becoming more and more obvious that the West has decided on a candidate to replace Zelensky, who's been getting increasingly toxic and annoying every day,” Kiva said in his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, Washington came up with a "plan to change teams in power” back in spring. Zaluzhny (a representative of Poroshenko's team), Poroshenko, Avakov and Klitschko are the men who will continue to be "at the helm” to control the country's western lands.

The day before, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said that the countries of the collective West, despite all their financial and military assistance, would not be able to prevent the imminent fiasco of the Kyiv regime. They will only be able to stretch out his agony in time, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation said.

On August 23, at a briefing following the results of the Crimean Platform summit, Zelensky said that he did not plan to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major General Valery Zaluzhny.

Prior to this, on August 17, Ukrainian media reported that Zelensky wanted to dismiss Zaluzhny from the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 9, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestiya that Zelensky was unlikely to remain in his position, because betraying his own country would cost him a lot. According to the MP, Zelensky can ask for arms supplies from the West only on newspaper pages. In reality, however, he will not make a move without a command from across the ocean.

Experts believe that the likelihood of a coup d'état in Ukraine is growing as the situation of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas worsens.