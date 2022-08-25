World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Former Ukrainian MP says the West has found successors to 'toxic man' Zelensky

World

The West has already decided who is going to be next in line to succeed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Former Ukrainian MP says the West has found successors to 'toxic man' Zelensky

Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva stated on August 25, that the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, ex-president Petro Poroshenko, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko would control Ukraine's western territories.

"It is becoming more and more obvious that the West has decided on a candidate to replace Zelensky, who's been getting increasingly toxic and annoying every day,” Kiva said in his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, Washington came up with a "plan to change teams in power” back in spring. Zaluzhny (a representative of Poroshenko's team), Poroshenko, Avakov and Klitschko are the men who will continue to be "at the helm” to control the country's western lands.

The day before, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said that the countries of the collective West, despite all their financial and military assistance, would not be able to prevent the imminent fiasco of the Kyiv regime. They will only be able to stretch out his agony in time, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation said.

On August 23, at a briefing following the results of the Crimean Platform summit, Zelensky said that he did not plan to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major General Valery Zaluzhny.

Prior to this, on August 17, Ukrainian media reported that Zelensky wanted to dismiss Zaluzhny from the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 9, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestiya that Zelensky was unlikely to remain in his position, because betraying his own country would cost him a lot. According to the MP, Zelensky can ask for arms supplies from the West only on newspaper pages. In reality, however, he will not make a move without a command from across the ocean.

Experts believe that the likelihood of a coup d'état in Ukraine is growing as the situation of the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas worsens.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Former USSR
After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia

Latvian President Egils Levits wants to isolate unpatriotic Russian residents of the republic. This is an undisguised call for ethnic cleansing, and Russia will respond to it

After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia
Military expert predicts turning point in Ukraine special operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Military expert predicts turning point in Ukraine special operation
World
NZIV: Saudi Arabia handed over missiles with a range of up to 500 km to Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles may strike NATO base in Romania before they know it
Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton
Russia
Russia will not accept NATO quarters in Ukraine - Medvedev
World
US Lieutenant Colonel named the real reason which led to the conflict in Ukraine
Patrushev: The West may have to deal with terrible consequences due to its indifference
World
Patrushev: The West may have to deal with terrible consequences due to its indifference
Last materials
Former Ukrainian MP says the West has found successors to 'toxic man' Zelensky
Less than a third of UN members support anti-Russian statement on Ukraine crisis
Putin increases staff strength of the Russian Army
Medvedev: There are only 1.5 scenarios for Ukrainian conflict to develop
Czech zombie-like sculpture dedicated to Ukraine's independence triggers missed reactions
After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia
IKEA wants to return to Russia in the next two years
Russia will not accept NATO quarters in Ukraine - Medvedev
China builds most advanced radar known as dragonfly eye to watch Taiwan
Bloomberg reveals the content of the new US military aid package to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy