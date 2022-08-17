World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zelensky wants to sack Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

Incidents

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to remove Major General Valery Zaluzhny from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Ukrainian publication Telegraf wrote with reference to sources.

Zelensky wants to sack Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

Zaluzhny may be offered the position of the Minister of Defense. The post of the commander-in-chief, in turn, is likely to be taken by the current commander of the ground forces, Alexander Syrsky.

"People's deputies and other people close to Zelensky say that there is no conflict between the president's office and Zaluzhny, but the president doesn't really want to have a competitor during the victory celebration,” the source said.

Zaluzhny is not very happy about the prospect of being downgrade to the Minister of Defense, the publication said. Ukraine's Defence Ministry is currently headed by Alexei Reznikov. He was proposed to be appointed Prime Minister, he also expressed a desire to become the Minister of Justice. However, the Telegraf said, Zelensky was happy with the sitting Minister of Justice.

At the same time, it is unlikely that Zelensky will succeed at sacking the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since he enjoys great support both among the population and foreign partners.

On August 17, Valery Zaluzhny said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine was experiencing a very difficult situation at the front. According to him, the Russian army continues to advance along the entire front line. The Russian forces strike the positions of the Ukrainian army about 700-800 times a day, using from 40 to 60 thousand shells daily.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine

Russia does not deliberately attack supply lines in Ukraine that supply Western weapons. It has found a new, much more effective and less costly way to destroy it. So say the authors of the Chinese Sohu. 

Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
World
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
World
Russian Defence Minister: Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer huge losses
Science
M-81 robotic dog armed with grenade launcher creates furore at Army 2022 Forum
Lyuba Lulko The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
World
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia
World
Russia names the reason for imposing sanctions on Czech Republic and Bulgaria
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
Business
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
Last materials
American Conservative reminds Ukraine of the Battle of Kursk's unlearned lesson
Putin appoints new Commander of the Black Sea Fleet
Zelensky wants to sack Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief
Zelensky's office threatens to destroy the Crimean bridge
Spectator: Ukraine's position might cause a change of power in Europe
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief speaks about the difficult situation of the Ukrainian Army
M-81 robotic dog armed with grenade launcher creates furore at Army 2022 Forum
Russia to build 300 shelters for state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft
Russia names the reason for imposing sanctions on Czech Republic and Bulgaria
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy