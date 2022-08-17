World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine has been announcing a counteroffensive in the south for three months, ignoring the lesson of the Battle of Kursk, William Lind wrote in an article for the American Conservative magazine.

In his opinion, the authorities in Kyiv in vain informed the world about their plans, which reduced the chances of the success of the operation.

“Ukraine has been announcing a major counter-offensive in the south for the third month in a row, thereby ignoring the lesson of the Battle of Kursk (if the enemy knows where you plan to attack, you need to attack elsewhere),” Lind said.

Recently, Kyiv has repeatedly announced its intention to launch a counteroffensive against the Kherson region. As Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, said earlier, the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will result in irreparable losses, an attempt to seize the region will receive a crushing rebuff and will bog down.

The Battle of Kursk is one of the key battles of the Great Patriotic War and the largest tank battle in world history. It lasted from July 5 to August 23, 1943. According to various sources, from two to four million people, about six thousand tanks and four thousand aircraft participated there.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
