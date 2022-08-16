Russia names the reason for imposing sanctions on Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Russia has canceled the licenses for the repair of Mi-type helicopters from the enterprises of the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. European countries are blamed for cooperation with Ukraine.

Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, spoke about this decision. Russia has frozen the supply of spare parts and components for Russian and Soviet-made equipment in unfriendly countries.

Shugaev noted that Moscow sent notes to the countries that transferred Russian military products to Ukraine about the inadmissibility of such actions.

"A number of enterprises located in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have revoked their licenses for the right to repair Mi-type helicopters," Shugaev said at the Army-2022 forum.

He called the transfer of Russian-made helicopters previously delivered to Afghanistan to Ukraine illegal.