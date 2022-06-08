EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses

World

Roman Kostenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered "very large" losses in the Nikolaev region, RIA Novosti reports.

"Long-range artillery, which we cannot reach, causes us to suffer very large losses. When we try to advance a little somewhere, they get Uragan and Grad systems involved that we, unfortunately, cannot reach due to the fact that we do not yet have HIMARS systems (US-made multiple launch rocket systems — ed.)," the Ukrainian MP said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses in manpower in Donbass. More than 300 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed during the battle of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) alone.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
