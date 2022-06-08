Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is suffering significant losses in manpower in the Donbass. In addition, the enemy is experiencing difficulties with weapons and military hardware, Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday, June 8.

More than 300 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the liberation of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the official said.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost six tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles of various types, 36 field artillery guns and mortars, four Grad multiple rocket launchers and over 20 vehicles, the Defense Ministry added.

The Russian army shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over the past day near the settlements of Donetsk, Rubtsy, Lozovoe, Krasnorechenskoe, Koroviy Yar, Peski-Radkovsky, Izyum, Dergachi and Chernobaevka, Konashenkov said.

In total, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have destroyed 192 aircraft, 130 helicopters, 1,150 unmanned aerial vehicles, 335 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,459 tanks and other armored combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the official said.