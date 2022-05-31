Patrushev: Poland proceeds to operation to seize Western Ukraine

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, said that Poland apparently proceeds to the operation to seize territories in western Ukraine.

According to Patrushev, this is evidenced by Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to Kyiv. Patrushev also referred to Duda's recent remarks about the Polish-Ukrainian border that would soon cease to exist.

“So-called Western partners of the Kyiv regime do not mind taking advantage of the current situation for their own selfish benefit,” Patrushev added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova admitted that Poland could have plans to seize some of Ukraine's territories. According to Zakharova, linking such plans with the Russian special operation is nothing more but a pretext.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to legalize the seizure of his country by the Poles, Zakharova said commenting on Zelensky's decision to ensure a special legal status for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine.