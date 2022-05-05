Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland

During the celebration of the Independence Day of the Polish Diaspora and Poles Abroad, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, publicly stated that Ukraine could become part of Poland in the future. The borders between the two states will be erased, Duda said.

"For decades, and may God give, for centuries. Ukraine is a brotherly state for Poland, and as Zelensky prophetically said, there will be no border between Poland and Ukraine. This border will no longer exist! So that we could live together on this land building and rebuilding our common happiness, our common strength that will allow us to repel any danger and any possible threat,” Rolsatnews quotes him as saying.

Earlier, Sergei Naryshkin, the chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, said that the United States and Poland were working on plans to establish Warsaw's military and political control over part of Ukraine.