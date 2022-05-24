Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry

Turkey will raise the issue of withdrawing from NATO if the organization does not fulfill Ankara's demands for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. This was stated by the leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, Anadolu reports.

"Even leaving NATO should be put on the agenda as an alternative choice if circumstances become intractable," he said.

The politician expressed full support for the position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issue of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO. He accused these countries of financially supporting organizations recognized by Ankara as terrorist, and called the approval of their applications to join the North Atlantic Alliance an agreement with the "enemies of Turkey."

Bahceli also suggested creating a union of Turkic and Islamic states, which would be an alternative to NATO.