EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry

World

Turkey will raise the issue of withdrawing from NATO if the organization does not fulfill Ankara's demands for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. This was stated by the leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, Anadolu reports.

Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry

"Even leaving NATO should be put on the agenda as an alternative choice if circumstances become intractable," he said.

The politician expressed full support for the position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issue of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO. He accused these countries of financially supporting organizations recognized by Ankara as terrorist, and called the approval of their applications to join the North Atlantic Alliance an agreement with the "enemies of Turkey."

Bahceli also suggested creating a union of Turkic and Islamic states, which would be an alternative to NATO.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Journalist reveals where the new catastrophe awaits the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian army is threatened with a new catastrophe and a repetition of the Azovstal situation. If in the nearest future the personnel of the military formations of the Kyiv regime do not leave Severodonetsk, then the group will be destroyed or captured. This opinion was expressed by correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny.

Journalist reveals where the new catastrophe awaits the Armed Forces of Ukraine
State Duma Deputy: Russia passes the point of no return in the special operation
World
State Duma Deputy: Russia passes the point of no return in the special operation
World
Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov
Russia
Russia's new Okhotnik combat drones undergoes final testing
Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sawraj Singh Ukraine-Russia conflict questions neutrality and credibility of Western media Sawraj Singh
World
Russian FM spokeswoman says Zelensky to legalize the takeover of Ukraine by Poland
Business
Bloomberg reports when will be an energy collapse in Europe
The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days
World
The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days
Last materials
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
Russian and Chinese bomber aircraft patrol Sea of Japan
Ukrainian refugee, for whom British man left his wife, turns out to be a petty swindler
Common fruit prevents hair loss and reduces dandruff
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
Patrushev: Russia is not rushing to end special operation in Ukraine
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy