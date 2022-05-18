Russia considers leaving WTO and WHO

The agenda of one of the next meetings of the State Duma included a discussion of Russia's withdrawal from two international organizations at once: the WTO (World Trade Organization) and the WHO (World Health Organization). This was announced by the Vice-Speaker of the Russian Parliament Pyotr Tolstoy.

According to the parliamentarian, this is connected to the fact that both organizations "neglected all obligations in relation to our country."

Tolstoy recalled that Russia had already canceled its membership in the Council of Europe earlier and added that now it was time to revise Russia's international obligations and treaties, which currently do not bring any benefit, but cause direct damage to the country.

In April, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that the "illegal" restrictions imposed by Western countries on Russian business are contrary to WTO rules, and instructed the government to update the strategy for Russia's membership in the organization by June 1.