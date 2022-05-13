Zelensky names the condition of negotiations with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness for negotiations with his Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I am ready to speak with Putin. But only with him. Without any intermediaries. And on the terms of dialogue, and not on the terms of ultimatums,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the issue of negotiations with Putin is becoming more complicated every day, in the Ukrainian society this topic is treated negatively.

When asked what kind of peace Kyiv wants, Zelensky replied that Russia should respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, people, language and traditions of Ukraine.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia a priori does not refuse a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.