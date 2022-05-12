EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant

World

Several fighters of the territorial defense of Ukraine were captured at the Zarya plant in the Luhansk People's Republic. This was stated by the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant

According to the politician, all prisoners of war will be able to tell their relatives that they are alive and well. As the head of the Chechen Republic noted, Kyiv left the fighters of the defense as "cannon fodder", because they did not undergo the necessary combat training.

“As a result of the capture of the Zarya plant in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Voevodovka, our fighters destroyed a significant part of the enemy’s manpower, putting the rest into a shameful flight, and also captured several Ukrainian territorial defense fighters,” Kadyrov explained.

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "destroying the people" by forcing "weak soldiers" to fight. Kadyrov stressed that another group of detainees included a fire brigade, which Kyiv did not warn about the approach of Russian troops.

"These guys are lucky that the Russian military first thinks and then shoots, and not vice versa," the leader of Chechnya concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
World
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Society
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff Mark S. McGrew Can Elon Musk Start A Trend? Mark S. McGrew Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
World
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
World
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Last materials
Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland
Disney announces financial losses after leaving Russia
Monument to the liberators of Riga to be demolished in Latvia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Bloomberg: ruble is the best world currency since the beginning of 2022
TAC says which NATO country can provoke a global war with Russia
Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing
EU divided over Russian natural gas imports, Turkish economist says
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy