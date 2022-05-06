Poland up in arms to invade Ukraine to fight for its historical lands

Polish soldiers should take part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if NATO, the UN or the European Union initiate such a mission, a survey by IBRiS lab said, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper wrote.

According to the survey, 56.8 percent of respondents support the deployment of Polish troops to Ukrainian territory, while 32.5 percent of the polled said that they were against it (10.7 percent abstained from answering the question).

Opinions among the supporters of the current government and the opposition were distributed approximately equally — 63 and 64 percent respectively. At the same time, male citizens over 30 years old with higher education spoke in favour of Poland's participation in the mission in most cases, the survey said.

On May 6, Polish political scientist Konrad Renkas said that Warsaw sent its troops and mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. According to him, the presence of foreign military men on the Ukrainian territory will grow, as one needs to ensure that Ukrainian fighters properly use the weapons that Western countries provide to Kiev.

On April 28, Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said that Poland had plans to establish control over part of Ukraine's territory. According to him, Poland, in cooperation with the United States, was developing a plan to establish Warsaw's military and political control over "its historical territories."

The same day, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced military exercises and warned of heavy movement of columns of military equipment in the north and in the east of the country throughout May. However, the department denied allegations to establish control over Western Ukraine. A few days later, the Polish authorities, without explanation, ordered to remove Ukrainian flags from public transport in Warsaw (the flags had been placed in Poland's solidarity with Ukraine).

Russia's Medvedev responds to Polish President Duda

The Poles want to tear Ukraine apart, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram. Medvedev's thus responded to Polish President Andrzej Duda, who earlier said that there would be no border between Poland and Ukraine in the near future. According to Duda, the peoples of the two countries "would be able to live together on this land.”

According to Medvedev, Duda chose the right occasion for such a statement — the National Constitution Day.

"Western Ukraine will be a welcome acquisition for Poland that zealously wants to have its territories back, under the veil of beautiful words about eternal brotherhood, of course,” Medvedev stressed.

This "imaginary brotherhood" will completely deprive the Ukrainians of their statehood, Medvedev added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Poland was posing a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Poland's rhetoric has not been friendly for a long time, but in the past few months it has grown hostile, he said.