Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad

The Swiss Blick announced that Russia is conducting nuclear tests in Kaliningrad, which is located in close proximity to the EU countries. The tests, which allegedly involved 100 soldiers, were carried out, according to the source, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is reported that the soldiers worked out the electronic launch of mobile ballistic missile systems with nuclear weapons of the Iskander type. The launch was heard far beyond the region.

"Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea between two EU and NATO members, Poland and Lithuania," say the authors of the publication.

The publication recalls that Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Russian defense department, Sergei Shoigu, to put the nuclear forces of the Russian Federation on high alert shortly after the special operation in Ukraine was launched.