EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name AP ©

Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad

World

The Swiss Blick announced that Russia is conducting nuclear tests in Kaliningrad, which is located in close proximity to the EU countries. The tests, which allegedly involved 100 soldiers, were carried out, according to the source, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad

It is reported that the soldiers worked out the electronic launch of mobile ballistic missile systems with nuclear weapons of the Iskander type. The launch was heard far beyond the region.

"Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea between two EU and NATO members, Poland and Lithuania," say the authors of the publication. 

The publication recalls that Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Russian defense department, Sergei Shoigu, to put the nuclear forces of the Russian Federation on high alert shortly after the special operation in Ukraine was launched.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

News
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons

The longer the special operation goes, the easier it will be for Russia to control Ukraine later. The fuel crisis will bring down life in Ukraine

Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
World
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
World
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West
Asia
The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West
Last materials
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
Expert Moro about the Ukraine situation: "Looks like a world war"
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Scholz names the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions described on 500 pages
NYT: US provided Kyiv with intelligence data which led to Russian soldiers' death
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy