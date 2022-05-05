EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

NYT: US provided Kyiv with intelligence data which led to Russian soldiers' death

World

The Americans provided Kyiv with intelligence data that led to the death of Russian officers. This was reported by the New York Times, citing high-ranking American sources in Washington.

NYT: US provided Kyiv with intelligence data which led to Russian soldiers' death

The publication does not disclose its sources, but mentions that the United States is secretly transmitting information about events on the battlefield to Ukraine "in real time." This concerns the details of the movement of Russian troops after the announcement of the second phase of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, the focus of the United States was information about the location of the mobile headquarters of the Russian army, which often changes its location.

As a result of combining this data with data from its own intelligence, Ukraine carried out artillery shelling and other attacks, as a result of which Russian officers were killed.

The death toll is not known, but it is alleged that the United States opposes the transfer of data on the "most senior" members of the military leadership of the Russian army to the Ukrainian side.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons

The longer the special operation goes, the easier it will be for Russia to control Ukraine later. The fuel crisis will bring down life in Ukraine

Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
World
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
World
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
Last materials
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer
Militants blockaded at Azovstal start acting like Syrian terrorists
Money.pl: Putin forces Poland to go back to using coal
Expert Evseev says when Ukrainian militants will "run away" from Donbass
Gazprom to use abandoned Nord Stream 2 for Russia's purposes
Ukraine shells two Russian villages in Belgorod region
Nazis at Azovstal offer to exchange civilians for food and medicine
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy