Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine

The Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, told about the feat of a Russian military, who was wounded in Ukraine and crawled for 12 days with grenades in his hands to the location of the Russian army.

Osipov visited a hospital in St. Petersburg where soldiers from Transbaikalia and Buryatia, who were wounded during a special operation in Ukraine, are being treated.

The governor told about the fate of Alexei Likhanov from the village of Undino-Poselle, who, after being wounded, managed to provide himself with medical care and get to the location of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with grenades in his hands.