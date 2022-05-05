The Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, told about the feat of a Russian military, who was wounded in Ukraine and crawled for 12 days with grenades in his hands to the location of the Russian army.
Osipov visited a hospital in St. Petersburg where soldiers from Transbaikalia and Buryatia, who were wounded during a special operation in Ukraine, are being treated.
The governor told about the fate of Alexei Likhanov from the village of Undino-Poselle, who, after being wounded, managed to provide himself with medical care and get to the location of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with grenades in his hands.
“He lost a lot of weight, but, most importantly, he's alive. Now he's gaining strength,” Osipov wrote.
