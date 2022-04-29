Belarusian Lukashenka: Dictatorship is the secret of country's well-being

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka revealed the secret of the well-being of the people of the republic. He spoke about this during a visit to one of the agricultural enterprises in the Gomel region, the press service of Lukashenka reports.

According to Lukashenka, the reason for the well-being of Belarusians is the dictatorship, which allows maintaining order in the country.