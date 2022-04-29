President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka revealed the secret of the well-being of the people of the republic. He spoke about this during a visit to one of the agricultural enterprises in the Gomel region, the press service of Lukashenka reports.
According to Lukashenka, the reason for the well-being of Belarusians is the dictatorship, which allows maintaining order in the country.
“Thank God we have a dictatorship. You've all been criticizing me: dictatorship, dictatorship. But there is order under this dictatorship. There would be no dictatorship, so they would go beggars,” the president remarked.
