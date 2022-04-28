EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

The West calls on Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons

World

The West calls on the Ukrainian authorities to attack Russia by supplying weapons to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, TASS reports.

"We have recently commented on the remarks from UK's Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey about the admissibility for Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia. In other words, the West is openly calling on Kiev to attack Russia, using, among other things, weapons received from NATO countries,” Zakharova said.

She also accused the Ukrainian authorities of taking such statements as a guide to action. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shelled a number of Russian border settlements. Noteworthy, Heappey made the above-mentioned statements on April 26.

Germany approves supplies of heavy weaponry to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the lower house of the German Parliament, the Bundestag, overwhelmingly approved an initiative to supply heavy weapons in the interests of Ukraine, Reuters reports.

"Along with the broad economic isolation and Russia's blockade from international markets, the most important and effective way to stop hostilities is to intensify and accelerate the supplies of effective weapons and complex systems, including heavy weaponry,” the bill says.

According to Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki, three parties of the German ruling coalition and opposition conservatives supported the bill with 586 votes. One hundred voted against it, seven MPs abstained.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged Western countries to start supplying tanks and aircraft to Ukraine, as well as to stop importing Russian oil and gas.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
