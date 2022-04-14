Ukraine shells Russian villages and checkpoints

Ukraine shelled a border checkpoint and residential buildings in the Klimov district of the Bryansk region of Russia on April 14, TASS reports. Several civilians, including a child and a pregnant woman were hurt.

The shelling was carried out from the territory of Ukraine.

The Novye Yurkovichi checkpoint in the Bryansk region of Russia was attacked from the territory of Ukraine. Several cars belonging to refugees were damaged, the FSB said.

Earlier, a video appeared on social media showing the consequences of the shelling of the Novye Yurkovichi checkpoint.

According to Baza Telegram channel, on April 13, at about 12:00 in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, at Novye-Yurkovichi checkpoint, more than 20 mortar 120-mm rounds were fired from the territory of Ukraine. The same number of shots was made from AGS-17. No casualties were reported.

On April 14, the border town of Klimov in the Bryansk region was shelled from Ukraine. Residents of Klimov said that the shelling was carried out from the side of Ukraine.

Seven people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured as a result of the shelling of the Klimov district of the Bryansk region, a representative of the admission department of the Klimov Central District Hospital told TASS. The injured are between 2 and 74 years of age, Mash Telegram channel said.

"Two adults remain in serious condition, three others are in average condition," the source said.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz released an official statement in connection with the shelling of the town:

"As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings were damaged, several civilians were hurt. Relevant services, the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the scene. People currently receive all the necessary medical care."

Below is the list of those injured in the shelling, according to SHOT Telegram channel:

Eugene Kh. (born 2020) — shrapnel wound to the head (severe);

Maxim E. (born 1987) — shrapnel wound to the thigh;

Larisa S. (born 1960) — shrapnel wound to the head;

Elena P. (born 1974) — shell shock, body burns (severe);

Valentina Z. (born 1948) — potential amputation of the left lower leg (severe);

Tatyana G. (born 1978) — shrapnel wound;

Raisa H. (b. 1997) — no information yet.

Classes at schools in the Klimov district of the Bryansk region have been canceled.

On April 14, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces would bomb Kiev, including its command centres, if Ukraine continued shelling the Russian territory. Ukraine responded that Kiev would strike Russia back.