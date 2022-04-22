Macron reveals when Europe would face consequences of refusing Russian gas

Europe could face the consequences next winter of completely cutting off Russian gas. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Ouest France.

According to him, if the European Union decides on new anti-Russian sanctions, and Russia takes retaliatory measures regarding gas, then the European authorities will have to turn to households and tell them about the need to lower the temperature.

“We will not see the consequences of this in the spring and summer of 2022 (we replenished supplies), but next winter everything will change if there is no more Russian gas,” he stressed.

Macron added that now the issue of a complete embargo on Russian gas is not being discussed.

“We know what enormous difficulties this will create,” the French president explained.

He added that today it is not possible to fully replace the gas that the EU imports from Russia with other suppliers. However, EU countries have instructed the European Commission to buy gas from other suppliers, and they are also doing "forced reinvestment" to get more liquefied gas.