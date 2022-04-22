Boris Johnson threatens to launch nuclear strike on Russia without NATO consent

Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson said that in case the situation gets critical, he did not rule out the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The Prime Minister unexpectedly announced that the UK was considering launching a nuclear strike without coordination its actions with other NATO partners.

He did not disclose the reason for such a statement, but Johnson's declaration of his intentions to use nuclear weapons could have disastrous consequences for the whole world.

Johnson made the statement against the background of Russia's successful test of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. The test caused panic in Britain. British experts estimated that one Sarmat missile would be enough to reach an area of 250,000 square kilometers, which accounts for all of the UK.

At the same time, the prime minister made a reservation that he considered the use of such weapons as a responsive move.