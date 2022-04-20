EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia successfully launches monster Sarmat missile

Russia

Russia successfully launched the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile from a silo launcher of the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region at 03:12 p.m., the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The launch tasks have been completed in full. The design characteristics of the missile have been confirmed at all stages of its flight,” the ministry said.

This is the first launch in the program of Sarmat state tests. After the tests are completed, the Sarmat missile will go into service with the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense also said that at the moment, the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory currently prepares for the Sarmat missile to arrive. The new Sarmat missile will replace the Voevoda.

The RS-28 Sarmat is known in the West as Satan II. This is a liquid-fueled, MIRV-equipped super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile has been in development at the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau since 2009. The Sarmat comes into service to replace the R-36M ICBM (SS-18 'Satan') in Russia's arsenal.

The Sarmat is one of the six new Russian strategic weapons that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on 1 March 2018. The RS-28 Sarmat made its first test flight on 20 April 2022. The missile is to enter service later this year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces in Ukraine have changed tactics to track and destroy equipment and weapons supplied from NATO member countries. The non-contact strategy has taken the first place, preference is given to missile and air strikes, said military expert Yuri Knutov.

Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Russia
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Columnists
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Hotspots and Incidents
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton
Russia
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
World
Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Last materials
Russia successfully launches monster Sarmat missile
What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev reveals the 'meaning' of Ukraine operatio
"Matter of time": Russia will demand Europe to compensate damage from sanctions
Zara wants to return to Russia
Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators
Putin: Russia will work to bring peace to Donbass
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy