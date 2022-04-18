Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin and Zelensky to exchange him

Viktor Medvedchuk appealed to presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. Medvedchuk appealed to Putin and Zelensky with a request to exchange him for military personnel and residents of Mariupol. The video of his appeal was published by Ukraine's Security Service(SBU), Interfax reports.

In his video address, Medvedchuk asked Putin and Zelensky to exchange him "for defenders of Mariupol and residents who still remain there and do not have a possibility to safely escape through the humanitarian corridor."

Earlier, Russian television showed footage of two British prisoners who asked their country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko turned to Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help.

It was also said that British mercenaries Sean Pinner and Aiden Aislin, who surrendered in Mariupol, asked British Prime Minister Johnson to exchange them for Medvedchuk.