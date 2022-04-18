EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin and Zelensky to exchange him

World

Viktor Medvedchuk appealed to presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. Medvedchuk appealed to Putin and Zelensky with a request to exchange him for military personnel and residents of Mariupol. The video of his appeal was published by Ukraine's Security Service(SBU), Interfax reports.

Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin and Zelensky to exchange him

In his video address, Medvedchuk asked Putin and Zelensky to exchange him "for defenders of Mariupol and residents who still remain there and do not have a possibility to safely escape through the humanitarian corridor."

Earlier, Russian television showed footage of two British prisoners who asked their country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko turned to Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help.

It was also said that British mercenaries Sean Pinner and Aiden Aislin, who surrendered in Mariupol, asked British Prime Minister Johnson to exchange them for Medvedchuk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol

Kiev ordered Azov* fighters to kill both the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and foreign mercenaries who decided to surrender to Russian forces in Mariupol

Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity
World
Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin and Zelensky to exchange him
Mahboob A. Khawaja Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity Mahboob A. Khawaja Babu G. Ranganathan When Will America Admit Its Wrongs? Babu G. Ranganathan Hans Vogel Not in My Name Hans Vogel
Last materials
Viktor Medvedchuk asks Putin and Zelensky to exchange him
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
Ukraine, Russia and the Easter of Insanity
Zelensky wants to meet Russian administration as soon as possible
Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard
About 2,000 foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine
US mercenary killed in Donbass
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol
Not in My Name
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy