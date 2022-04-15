Russia pledges to intensify strikes on targets in Kiev

The Russian Defense Ministry said it would step up strikes on targets in Kiev in response to any attacks or subversive activities that Ukraine takes on the Russian territory.

Last night, Russia conducted strikes on targets in Kiev and the Kharkov region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that a Kalibr (Caliber) missile struck the Vizar machine-building plant on the outskirts of Kiev.

The missile destroyed the workshops for the production and repair of long-range, medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles.

The Ministry of Defense also said that the Russian forces took the Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich in Mariupol under full control.

In addition: