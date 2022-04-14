Ukrainian military helicopters conduct six air strikes on Russian villages

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the village of Klimov in the Bryansk region за Russia was attacked in an air raid. Two helicopters illegally invaded airspace of the Russian Federation and shelled the settlement. A criminal case has been initiated into the attack.

"The investigation established that no later than April 14, 2022, at about 12:30 pm, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves in order to push the authorities of the Russian Federation to making a decision to terminate the special military operation.

"With the use of two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered airspace of the Russian Federation. Moving at low altitude and acting deliberately, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimov, the Bryansk region.

"As a result of direct hits and explosions of shells, at least six residential buildings along Zarechnaya Street and Lenin Street of the village were damaged. Seven people suffered injuries of varying severity, including one child born in 2020," the investigative Committee said in a statement.

Ukraine shells another village in Belgorod

It has just been reported that the village of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region of Russia was shelled from the direction of Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

According to him, no one was hurt. Residents of the villages of Bezymeno and Spodaryusheno were evacuated. The Ukrainian side has not commented on this information yet.