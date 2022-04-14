EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian military helicopters conduct six air strikes on Russian villages

Russia

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the village of Klimov in the Bryansk region за Russia was attacked in an air raid. Two helicopters illegally invaded airspace of the Russian Federation and shelled the settlement. A criminal case has been initiated into the attack.

Ukrainian military helicopters conduct six air strikes on Russian villages

"The investigation established that no later than April 14, 2022, at about 12:30 pm, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves in order to push the authorities of the Russian Federation to making a decision to terminate the special military operation.

"With the use of two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered airspace of the Russian Federation. Moving at low altitude and acting deliberately, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimov, the Bryansk region.

"As a result of direct hits and explosions of shells, at least six residential buildings along Zarechnaya Street and Lenin Street of the village were damaged. Seven people suffered injuries of varying severity, including one child born in 2020," the investigative Committee said in a statement. 

Ukraine shells another village in Belgorod

It has just been reported that the village of Spodaryushino in the Belgorod region of Russia was shelled from the direction of Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. 

According to him, no one was hurt. Residents of the villages of Bezymeno and Spodaryusheno were evacuated. The Ukrainian side has not commented on this information yet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack

A bizarre and horrifying incident that occurred near the checkpoint of an armed unit of Ukraine's territorial defense has raised many questions

Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
World
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
Society
Ukrainian Nazis Scare Chechen Special Forces with Lard
Hotspots and Incidents
GPS and Internet stop working in Ukraine
Lyuba Lulko Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans Lyuba Lulko Fabio Reis Vianna The fog of conflict and the global paradigm shift Fabio Reis Vianna Alexander Shtorm Is Russia going hungry? Alexander Shtorm
World
Russian expert: the morale of the Ukrainian military is undermined
World
Expert predicted the strategy of Russian Navy in case of conflict with NATO
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow
World
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow
Last materials
Ex-head of DPR's Defense Ministry: Russia-Ukraine peace treaty is impossible
Ukrainian military helicopters conduct six air strikes on Russian villages
CNN report accidentally shows US Marines in Ukraine
Ukraine shells Russian villages and checkpoints
The border checkpoint in the Bryansk region fired from the Ukraine side
Moskva cruiser fire: What happened?
Moscow will bomb Kiev's command center should Ukraine attack Russia again
Biden's decision to write off a nuclear missile sparkes a split in Congress
Azov* deputy commander Vitaly Gritsaenko killed in Mariupol
Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy