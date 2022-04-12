EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

British mercenary surrendered near Mariupol

Incidents

A 28-year-old British mercenary contracted by Aiden Aslin, known as "Johnny," said he "had no choice but to surrender to Russian forces.

In Mariupol "Johnny" fought alongside Ukrainian Nazis from the Azov regiment.

I wonder how the British participants of the Second World War would comment on such a mishap?

Why would their descendant join the ranks of the followers of Hitler's Nazism?

"We have no food and no ammunition. It's been a pleasure everyone, I hope this war ends soon," said Aslin.

Russia's military operation against the Nazis will end as planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today.

When it ends, Russia will present documentary evidence of the atrocities of the Ukrainian Nazis, for whom British mercenaries also fought.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
