Russian expert: the morale of the Ukrainian military is undermined

Military expert Igor Korotchenko commented on the information that Ukrainian marines are actively surrendering to Russian captivity. According to him, the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is undermined.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, the expert stressed that further resistance by the Ukrainian military is pointless. As Korotchenko explained, the surrounded representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to surrender en masse to Russian fighters, trying to save their lives.

The specialist called this approach correct and the only true one in the current situation.

"Morale is undermined, further resistance has no practical meaning, so surrender is the only right decision for this category of Ukrainian servicemen," he said.

Korotchenko believes that other military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can follow the example of the surrendered Marines.