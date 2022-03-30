EN RU FR PT
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will never compromise for Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the President of Russia, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, made a mistake in a statement that he made following the meeting with Ukrainian representatives, President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, the Russian side will not make any concessions for Ukraine.

"Mr. Medinsky made a little mistake, he made a wrong announcement. Therefore, you should not worry, we have our own commander, the supreme commander, who looks 100 years ahead. If you think that he will quit what he started the way it is being presented to us now, this is never true,” Kadyrov wrote.

The Chechen President recalled that during the war in Chechnya, all Western countries were putting pressure on Russia and supporting terrorism. However, the president ended the war and rebuilt the republic.

"We are living in a state of law. And I wish the Ukrainian people the same,” Kadyrov added.

Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that in the next few days, the Russian troops will completely occupy all the main objects before they enter Kiev.

"If Kiev does not come to us, then we must come to visit. As they say, if the mountain does not go to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain,” Kadyrov concluded.

Kiev will see no mercy if it does not fulfil obligations to Russia, "neither will the government, the Rada, Mada, nor Zelensky."

"Europe and the West will not save you," Kadyrov said.

On Tuesday, March 29, Russia and Ukraine held another stage of the talks in Istanbul, Turkey. As a result of the talks, Medinsky said that Russia would take two steps towards Ukraine in order to de-escalate the crisis. One of them, in particular, was voiced by the Ministry of Defense: the ministry decided to cut the scale of military activities in Kiev and Chernigov directions.

