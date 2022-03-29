Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises

Another round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine has ended in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Turkish media.

The parties have not made any official statements following the meeting. The talks lasted for about three hours.

Before the start of the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the participants of the talks and said that that at this stage the meeting should bring concrete results.

The negotiations in Istanbul to resolve the crisis in Ukraine began in the morning of March 29. The meeting began with a tete-a-tete conversation between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and the leader of the Servant of the People faction at the Ukrainian Parliament, David Arakhamia. The meting went without handshakes. It was reported that Medinsky and Arakhamia discussed Ukraine's possible neutral status.

Later, Medinsky said that Ukrainian representatives promised to take most severe measures against those who tortured Russian soldiers in captivity. He characterized such actions of Ukrainian radicals as war crimes.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, said after the meeting that a statement about the process of negotiations could be made in a few hours, RIA Novosti reports.

"We continue consultations with the Ukrainian side today from 9:30. I hope that in a few hours we will deliver a statement on its results,” the Russian representative said.

The meeting in Istanbul on March 29 took place in the Dolmabahce Palace on the shores of the Bosphorus. Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich was also present at the meeting. The Kremlin later said that Abramovich "ensures certain contacts between" Russia and Ukraine, but he does not act as a member of the Russian delegation.

The talks, as usual, were held behind closed doors. No press was allowed.

Russia agrees to make compromises for Ukraine

The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

“We received proposals from Ukraine to consider their clearly formulated position for its inclusion in the treaty,” Medinsky said. Russia will consider those proposals in the near future, they will be reported to the president. he added.

Russia will take two steps towards Ukraine in order to de-escalate the crisis, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Kiev, Vladimir Medinsky said, TASS reports on Tuesday, March 29.

“For my part, I can say that we are also taking two steps towards de-escalation,” Medinsky said after the talks.

He explained that the steps were related to the political and military accepts of the talks.