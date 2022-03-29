EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises

World

Another round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine has ended in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Turkish media.

Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises

The parties have not made any official statements following the meeting. The talks lasted for about three hours.

Before the start of the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the participants of the talks and said that that at this stage the meeting should bring concrete results.

The negotiations in Istanbul to resolve the crisis in Ukraine began in the morning of March 29. The meeting began with a tete-a-tete conversation between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and the leader of the Servant of the People faction at the Ukrainian Parliament, David Arakhamia. The meting went without handshakes. It was reported that Medinsky and Arakhamia discussed Ukraine's possible neutral status.

Later, Medinsky said that Ukrainian representatives promised to take most severe measures against those who tortured Russian soldiers in captivity. He characterized such actions of Ukrainian radicals as war crimes.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, said after the meeting that a statement about the process of negotiations could be made in a few hours, RIA Novosti reports.

"We continue consultations with the Ukrainian side today from 9:30. I hope that in a few hours we will deliver a statement on its results,” the Russian representative said.

The meeting in Istanbul on March 29 took place in the Dolmabahce Palace on the shores of the Bosphorus. Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich was also present at the meeting. The Kremlin later said that Abramovich "ensures certain contacts between" Russia and Ukraine, but he does not act as a member of the Russian delegation.

The talks, as usual, were held behind closed doors. No press was allowed.

Russia agrees to make compromises for Ukraine

The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

“We received proposals from Ukraine to consider their clearly formulated position for its inclusion in the treaty,” Medinsky said. Russia will consider those proposals in the near future, they will be reported to the president. he added.

Russia will take two steps towards Ukraine in order to de-escalate the crisis, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Kiev, Vladimir Medinsky said, TASS reports on Tuesday, March 29.

“For my part, I can say that we are also taking two steps towards de-escalation,” Medinsky said after the talks.

He explained that the steps were related to the political and military accepts of the talks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Jim Jones In Righteous Indignation Jim Jones Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Regime change in Washington Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russia heads for the affiliation of the Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Russian special forces capture Ukrainian torturers
Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum
Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises
Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia
Roman Abramovich poisoning in Kiev: Red eyes and flaky skin
Russian ruble rises in value
Court overturns film director Kirill Serebrennikov's suspended sentence
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov arrives in Mariupol
Heineken, Carlsberg decide to leave Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy