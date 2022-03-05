Ceasefire, but Russia pledges to destroy all foreign arms in Ukraine

On Saturday, March 5, from 10:00 Moscow time, Russian declared ceasefire to arrange humanitarian corridors to let residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha leave their homes, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today, March 5, from 10:00 Moscow time, the Russian side declares ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the ministry said.

On February 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic were completing the blockade of the city of Mariupol.

On March 3, the Russian military department reported a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol. The catastrophe is expected to break out in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. Russia has created all conditions for "the safe evacuation of civilians in Ukraine, and is ready to organize humanitarian corridors at any time," the ministry said.

"Tens of thousands of residents" remain blockaded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, Mariupol and other cities. The Ukrainian side does not let them escape to safety.

A residential building in Mariupol was blown up by Azov national battalion after the opening of humanitarian corridors was announced in Volnovakha and Mariupol, DPR militia representative Basurin said.

Russia destroys Javelins in Ukraine

Russia's precision strike on a military unit in the city of Zhytomyr destroyed an ammunition depot with US-made Javelin anti-tank systems and British NLAW complexes, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ammunition depot was located on the territory of the military unit, it was destroyed as a result of the attack with the use of long-range precision weapons.

In total, 2,037 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities were hit during the operation. The military destroyed 71 command posts and communications centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, 98 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 61 radar stations.

The Ministry of Defense reported on March 2 that a Russian tank was attacked by FGM Javelin.

"The crew of the tank suffered a shell shock, but did not leave the battle. After making sure that the machine was in good working order, two enemy tanks were destroyed with accurate fire,” said Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, on February 25, Konashenkov said that the Russian military seized "large quantities of weapons that Western countries supplied to Ukraine over the past few months, includingUS Javelins and British NLAW complexes.

Also from the report of the Defence Ministry: