EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name AP ©

Ceasefire, but Russia pledges to destroy all foreign arms in Ukraine

World

On Saturday, March 5, from 10:00 Moscow time, Russian declared ceasefire to arrange humanitarian corridors to let residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha leave their homes, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ceasefire, but Russia pledges to destroy all foreign arms in Ukraine

"Today, March 5, from 10:00 Moscow time, the Russian side declares ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the ministry said.

On February 28, the Ministry of Defense reported that the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic were completing the blockade of the city of Mariupol.

On March 3, the Russian military department reported a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol. The catastrophe is expected to break out in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy. Russia has created all conditions for "the safe evacuation of civilians in Ukraine, and is ready to organize humanitarian corridors at any time," the ministry said.

"Tens of thousands of residents" remain blockaded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, Mariupol and other cities. The Ukrainian side does not let them escape to safety.

A residential building in Mariupol was blown up by Azov national battalion after the opening of humanitarian corridors was announced in Volnovakha and Mariupol, DPR militia representative Basurin said.

Russia destroys Javelins in Ukraine

Russia's precision strike on a military unit in the city of Zhytomyr destroyed an ammunition depot with US-made Javelin anti-tank systems and British NLAW complexes, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ammunition depot was located on the territory of the military unit, it was destroyed as a result of the attack with the use of long-range precision weapons.

In total, 2,037 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities were hit during the operation. The military destroyed 71 command posts and communications centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, 98 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 61 radar stations.

The Ministry of Defense reported on March 2 that a Russian tank was attacked by FGM Javelin.

"The crew of the tank suffered a shell shock, but did not leave the battle. After making sure that the machine was in good working order, two enemy tanks were destroyed with accurate fire,” said Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, on February 25, Konashenkov said that the Russian military seized "large quantities of weapons that Western countries supplied to Ukraine over the past few months, includingUS Javelins and British NLAW complexes.

Also from the report of the Defence Ministry:

  • DPR forces advanced for 27 km overnight, took control of Novogrigorovka, Novonikolaevka, Vishnevatoye, Volnoye, Listvyanka and Antonovka, LPR forces reached the Boguslavka-Telmahovka-Kalinovka line;
  • the forces of the DPR continue drawing the noose around Mariupol. Militants of Azov and Aidar units attack the people's militia from the positions that they took up at schools, hospitals, maternity hospitals and kindergartens;
  • losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 66 aircraft on the ground and 16 in the air, 708 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 74 multiple rocket launchers, 261 field artillery and mortars, 56 drones.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

News
Popular
World
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has left Ukraine and evacuated to Poland

Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
World
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
Columnists
Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths
World
Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'
John V. Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
Society
Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK
World
Video shows wreckage of world's largest transport aircraft, Antonov An-225
Russia condemns US Senator Graham's call to 'take this guy out'
World
Russia condemns US Senator Graham's call to 'take this guy out'
Last materials
Ceasefire, but Russia pledges to destroy all foreign arms in Ukraine
Facebook, Twitter blocked in Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'
Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Video shows wreckage of world's largest transport aircraft, Antonov An-225
Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths
Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol
Russian forces take full control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy