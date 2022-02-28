Russia gains full control over Ukraine's airspace

Combat aviation of the Russian Air Force has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine, official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian aerospace forces destroyed eight Buk M-1 combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk M-1 air defense systems, as well as three radio positions outfitted with P-14 stations, four combat aircraft on the ground and one in the air.

According to Konashenkov, a total of 314 tanks and other armored vehicles, 57 multiple rocket launchers, 121 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 274 units of military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the operation.

Konashenkov also confirmed losses among the Russian military, but said that they were significantly smaller than the losses of Ukraine.

Earlier, an official representative of the department said that the Ukrainians living in Kiev could freely leave the city. The Russian military operation does not threaten the civilian population. The main purpose of the Russian Armed Forces is to annihilate only military facilities.