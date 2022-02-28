EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia gains full control over Ukraine's airspace

World

Combat aviation of the Russian Air Force has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine, official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia gains full control over Ukraine's airspace

Over the past 24 hours, Russian aerospace forces destroyed eight Buk M-1 combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk M-1 air defense systems, as well as three radio positions outfitted with P-14 stations, four combat aircraft on the ground and one in the air.

According to Konashenkov, a total of 314 tanks and other armored vehicles, 57 multiple rocket launchers, 121 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 274 units of military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the operation.

Konashenkov also confirmed losses among the Russian military, but said that they were significantly smaller than the losses of Ukraine.

Earlier, an official representative of the department said that the Ukrainians living in Kiev could freely leave the city. The Russian military operation does not threaten the civilian population. The main purpose of the Russian Armed Forces is to annihilate only military facilities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Putin indifferent to personal sanctions
Russia and Ukraine sit down for talks in Belarus
Russian Army continues suffering losses in Ukraine
Ukrainian army starts using phosphorus ammo
Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special combat duty
The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk
Europe closes airspace for Russian aircraft
The West considers disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy