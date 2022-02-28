Russian Army continues suffering losses in Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces have suffered forces during the special operation in Ukraine. There are dead and wounded among the Russian military men, but the losses of the Ukrainian army and nationalist groups are higher, the ministry said.

"The Russian military personnel are demonstrating courage and heroism in the course of their combat missions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded comrades," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, February 27. "However, our losses are many times smaller than the losses both among the destroyed nationalists, and the servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

Since the beginning of the military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 1,067 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

"They include 27 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 38 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Ukrainian air defense: S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa, as well as 56 radar stations," the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today alone, seven anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, including one S-300 near the city of Kramatorsk. Three Bayraktar TB-2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the suburbs of Chernigov," Konashenkov said.

Since the beginning of the operation, Russia has destroyed 254 Ukrainian tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 31 aircraft on the ground, 46 multiple launch rocket systems, 103 field artillery systems and mortars, 164 units of special military vehicles.

"The grouping of troops of the Luhansk People's Republic, with fire support from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, have successfully advanced four kilometers deeper into the enemy's defenses," Konashenkov said.

"The units of the Donetsk People's Republic, having overcome the resistance on the part of the nationalist units, advanced another six kilometers. The settlements of Nizhne, Granitnoye and Gnutovo were liberated," he said.

The Russian army treats Ukrainian POWs with respect

"As for the Ukrainian prisoners of war, we will continue to treat with dignity all servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces who laid down their arms. We understand that they took an oath to the people of Ukraine. All those who laid down their arms and ceased resistance will be returned to their families," he said. "But we know how the Ukrainian Nazis treat the few captured Russian servicemen. We can see that the ways of torture that they use are similar to those that German Nazis and their henchmen-policemen had used in the Great Patriotic War. I want to stress this out here. All faces, voices, phone numbers, coordinates, IP addresses, as well as the correspondence of all Ukrainian Nazis involved in the abuse of our comrades gets registered," Konashenkov said. "This also applies to the leaders of the Kiev regime and their executors, who directly call for torture of Russian military personnel in violation of the convention on the treatment of prisoners of war. All of you will be found and will inevitably incur severe responsibility,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

According to numerous reports in social media, the Russian Armed Forces continues to suffer losses against the backdrop of logistics and communication problems. The amount of destroyed Russian military hardware, abandoned on the roads of Ukraine, is growing.

Strangely enough, the Russian Army is not trying to conduct the operation with the support of artillery and aviation, nor do the Russian military try to jam the communication systems of the enemy.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, expressed his indignation about such a development: