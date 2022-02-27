The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk

The flagship of the Ukrainian fleet, Hetman Sahaidachny, was destroyed in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

According to the data available to date, the crew of the warship decided to personally destroy the frigate in the Ukrainian territorial waters, avia.pro website reports.

According to unconfirmed reports, Ukrainian navy men deserted the ship on purpose, and the fate of the crew of the warship remains unknown.

According to reports in Ukrainian media, the warship was exploded in order to prevent its capture, since the frigate could not show real counteraction. Ukrainian media confirm that the ship was sunk in the Ukrainian territorial waters. However, there is no official confirmation to such reports from the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Navy was destroyed within less than 60 minutes after Russia launched the special operation. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense later stated that the Russian military were not involved in this.